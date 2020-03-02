ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given New GBX 177 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 177 ($2.33) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTEC. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital lowered ConvaTec Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 203.18 ($2.67).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 198.15 ($2.61) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.77. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127.45 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). Analysts predict that ConvaTec Group will post 15.9999988 EPS for the current year.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.