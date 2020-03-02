Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC cut its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255,100 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up 10.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC owned about 1.24% of Copa worth $56,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Copa by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

