Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

