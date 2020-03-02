Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,203 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

