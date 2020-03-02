Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,786 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.