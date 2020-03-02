Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 42,717 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.95 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.