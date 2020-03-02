Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,382 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $235.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average is $234.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.13 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

