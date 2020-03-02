Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $162.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.