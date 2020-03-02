Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.33 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

