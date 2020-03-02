Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

