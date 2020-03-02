Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after buying an additional 357,344 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 550,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 545,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.