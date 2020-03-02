Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $177.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a 200-day moving average of $185.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.