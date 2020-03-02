Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 1.6% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

