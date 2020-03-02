Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 320,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.