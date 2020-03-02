CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 16,227 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.14% of Cna Financial worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cna Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cna Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $41.58 on Monday. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

