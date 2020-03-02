CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 16,673 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Nutrien worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Nutrien stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

