CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 386,265 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 812,413 shares of company stock worth $15,807,774. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

