CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.53% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

