CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 18,022 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $465,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

