CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 18,972 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHL stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

