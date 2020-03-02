CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.