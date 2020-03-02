CORDA Investment Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

