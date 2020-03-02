CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $1,883.75 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

