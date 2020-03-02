CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $10.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,465.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

