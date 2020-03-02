CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $21.90 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,734,014,000 after purchasing an additional 878,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

