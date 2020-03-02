CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $26,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

