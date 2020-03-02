CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $27.38 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

DE opened at $156.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.