CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,927,000 after buying an additional 124,784 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.30.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

