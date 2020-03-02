CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.