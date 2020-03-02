CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

