CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

