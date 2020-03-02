CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 2,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.