CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 6,264 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.10% of Kellogg worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $60.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.