CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 9,219 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.12% of Loews worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $13,378,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Loews by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,260,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Loews by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 39.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 378,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 107,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $45.63 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.