CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $81.87 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.