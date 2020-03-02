CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 11,979 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 3.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

