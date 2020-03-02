CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,404 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,548,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $802,462,000 after acquiring an additional 130,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

