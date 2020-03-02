CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NKE opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

