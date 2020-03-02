Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $162.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

