Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues Earnings Results

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.66-1.81 EPS.

Core-Mark stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.