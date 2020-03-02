Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.10 billion.Core-Mark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.66-1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORE shares. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $23.01 on Monday. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

