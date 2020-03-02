Cormark Comments on Seven Generations Energy Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seven Generations Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VII. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

TSE VII opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$11.14.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

