Cormark Weighs in on Whitecap Resources Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Whitecap Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

TSE:WCP opened at C$3.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.00%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.