Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller Sells 13,456 Shares

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,058.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -513.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

