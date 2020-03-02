Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,664 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.09% of Corteva worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. 7,440,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,859. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

