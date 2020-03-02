Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.35. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

