CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $667.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $450.41 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $676.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.