Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COST. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.94. 331,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,440,000 after purchasing an additional 101,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

