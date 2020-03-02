COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.79 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. COTI has a total market cap of $7.79 million and $7.51 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, COTI has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

