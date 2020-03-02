Couchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,255.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $5,117.00 and $4,255.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06448545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00063383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.